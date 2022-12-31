Noise Is For Heroes #65
Dove trovate una Lucrecia Dalt ormai sugli scudi, Christina Vantzou, i Darkthrone, No Age, Rival Consoles, Marta Salogni in compagnia di Floating Points e tanto altro? Sempre su Fango Radio.
Playlist
Noumenal Eggs – MIRA新伝統
Memory Of Future Melody – Christina Vantzou
Xerxesdrops – Anja Lauvdal
Hollow Dreams – Black Lung
Ekpyrotic – The Otolith
Impeccable Caverns Of Satan – Darkthrone
That “regularity” of yours, can you throw it further than me? And I don’t mean “descarding” it – Keiji Haino & SUMAC
Compact Flashes – No Age
Gena – Lucrecia Dalt
Intimate Immensity (Remix) – Floating Points & Marta Salogni
Echoes – Rival Consoles
Play – Leatherette