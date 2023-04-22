Noise Is For Heroes #72
Loscil insieme a Lawrence English, vecchie volpi come Yo La Tengo, il nuovo bellissimo Xiu Xiu, un paio di uscite targate Dissipatio: questo e altro nella puntata numero 72.
Playlist
Endocannibalismo – Stormo
My Hope Renders Me A Fool – Big Brave
Violet – Loscil / Lawrence English
Esquerita, Little Richard – Xiu Xiu
Stay – Demetrio Cecchitelli
2 (How Far Can You See?) – Satan Is My Brother
Il Guaritore including Eraclito Invocato – Luca Giuoco
Invasive Insectoid Horror Thoughts – Abhorrent Expanse
Black Teeth Sadness – Bothers
Islands In The Sky – Death Valley Girls
My Roommate Got Psy-Op’d – Eunoia
Hometown Kids – The Lings
Fallout – Yo La Tengo