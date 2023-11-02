Pangea 250

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

PALE SAINTS, Shell, In Ribbons (30th Anniversary Reissue) (4AD)

ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER, Memories Of Music, Again (Warp Records)

LEONARDO BARBADORO, Hybr Spiro, Musica Automata (Helical)

RIZOMAGIC, Mangwisa, Marimbitiaos (Disasters By Choice / Polen Record)

HELADO NEGRO, LFO (Lupe Finds Oliveros), Phasor (4AD)

JAAKKO EINO KALEVI, Drifting Away, Chaos Magic (Weird World / Domino)

KASSA OVERALL, 2 Sentimental (Warp Records)

DANNY BROWN, Tantor, Quaranta (Warp Records)

CHRISTIAN KLEINE, Statues, Environmental Cure (Self-release)

YUKO ARAKI, Gravitational Collapse, IV (Room40)

CARL 666 GUSTAF, Norilsk Morning, Claim (Thanatosis Produktion)

FOREST SWORDS, Munitions, Bolted (Ninja Tune)

BERLIN BOOM ORCHESTRA, Serious Times (Self-release)

MAYSSA JALLAD, Baynana, Marjaa: The Battle of the Hotels (Ruptured Records)

BUDGEE, Nothing Comes, Pell-Mell (FOLD / Sleeping Man Records)

ROEDELIUS & ARNOLD KASAR, Wordless, Zensibility (7K!)

ELIA PIANA, 3, Sotto l’Albero Tutto Si Copre (Dasa Tapes)

URUK, Radiating Rainbows, The Great Central Sun (Ici d’ailleurs/Mind Travel Series)