/

Pangea 250

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

PALE SAINTS, Shell, In Ribbons (30th Anniversary Reissue) (4AD)
ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER, Memories Of Music, Again (Warp Records)
LEONARDO BARBADORO, Hybr Spiro, Musica Automata (Helical)
RIZOMAGIC, Mangwisa, Marimbitiaos (Disasters By Choice / Polen Record)
HELADO NEGRO, LFO (Lupe Finds Oliveros), Phasor (4AD)
JAAKKO EINO KALEVI, Drifting Away, Chaos Magic (Weird World / Domino)
KASSA OVERALL, 2 Sentimental (Warp Records)
DANNY BROWN, Tantor, Quaranta (Warp Records)
CHRISTIAN KLEINE, Statues, Environmental Cure (Self-release)
YUKO ARAKI, Gravitational Collapse, IV (Room40)
CARL 666 GUSTAF, Norilsk Morning, Claim (Thanatosis Produktion)
FOREST SWORDS, Munitions, Bolted (Ninja Tune)
BERLIN BOOM ORCHESTRA, Serious Times (Self-release)
MAYSSA JALLAD, Baynana, Marjaa: The Battle of the Hotels (Ruptured Records)
BUDGEE, Nothing Comes, Pell-Mell (FOLD / Sleeping Man Records)
ROEDELIUS & ARNOLD KASAR, Wordless, Zensibility (7K!)
ELIA PIANA, 3, Sotto l’Albero Tutto Si Copre (Dasa Tapes)
URUK, Radiating Rainbows, The Great Central Sun (Ici d’ailleurs/Mind Travel Series)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

Archivio puntate
Pagina Facebook