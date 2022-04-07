Pangea 222

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

MD AFTER HUSSAIN & PAQ, The Whole Day Slipped Away (Helay Khelay Moner Anonde Din Furailo – Intro), Matir Gaan (Songs Of The Earth) (Hive Mind Records)

MASTER MUSICIANS OF JAJOUKA LED BY BACHIR ATTAR, Dancing Under the Moon, Dancing Under the Moon (Glitterbeat Records)

EL KHAT, Ma’afan, Aalbat Alawi Op.99 (Glitterbeat)

RAJA KIRIK, Barongan III, Rampokan (Yes No Wave Music)

ERIC COPELAND, Call Me Jose, Spiral Stairs (les albums claus)

HEAVEE, Eyes On The Horizon, Audio Assault (Hyperdub)

LUCA SIGURTÀ, Freebo, Propoli Kiss (Suoni Possibili Records)

OKSANA LINDE, Viaje hacia la luz, Aquatic And Other Worlds (Buh Records)

JOYFULTALK, Take It To The Grave, Familiar Science (Constellation)

CARATE URIO ORCHESTRA, A tear fell from the forlorn sky, Cosmos (Klein)

KURT VILE, Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone), Watch My Moves (Verve)

ŠIROM, Grazes, Wrinkles, Drifts Into Sleep, The Liquified Throne of Simplicity (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

KEE AVIL, Gone Again, Crease (Constellation)