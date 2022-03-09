Noise Is For Heroes #50
Nella puntata numero cinquanta la Palestina di Muqata’a e Julmud, l’Islanda di Jònsi, la Cina di Pan Daijing e poi ancora The Weeknd, Boy Harsher, Black Country New Road, Franck Vigroux e altro ancora, sempre sulle frequenze di Fango Radio.
Playlist
Tissues part 4 (A Deafening Hum) – Pan Daijing
Communication – Franck Vigroux
Simya – Muqataa
Ambrox – Jònsi
Harti – Julmud
I Understand – Boy Harsher
Is There Someone Else – The Weeknd
What Do You Want From Life – Mark Wagner
Bread Song – Black Country, New Road
She Wants A Partner With A Lust For Life – Mike Pride