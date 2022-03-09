Noise Is For Heroes #50

Nella puntata numero cinquanta la Palestina di Muqata’a e Julmud, l’Islanda di Jònsi, la Cina di Pan Daijing e poi ancora The Weeknd, Boy Harsher, Black Country New Road, Franck Vigroux e altro ancora, sempre sulle frequenze di Fango Radio.

Playlist

Tissues part 4 (A Deafening Hum) – Pan Daijing

Communication – Franck Vigroux

Simya – Muqataa

Ambrox – Jònsi

Harti – Julmud

I Understand – Boy Harsher

Is There Someone Else – The Weeknd

What Do You Want From Life – Mark Wagner

Bread Song – Black Country, New Road

She Wants A Partner With A Lust For Life – Mike Pride