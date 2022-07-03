LOUD! – “Crushing Softness”, 16.06.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

PERVERTS IN WHITE SHIRTS – Pangolin (“Meaning What Exactly”, Misanthropic Agenda – MAR059, 2022)

KELLY LEE OWENS – Release / Nana Piano (“LP.8”, Smalltown Supersound – STS394LP, 2022)

LUSTMORD – Zola Jesus – Prime (“The Others (Lustmord Deconstructed)”, Pelagic Records – PEL183-V, 2022)

MY DISCO – Irreversible (“Alter Schwede”, Heavy Machinery Records – HEVMAC021, 2021)

ULTRA – All Ends Vanishing! (“Lifestyle”, The Ajna Offensive – AJNA05.2000.01, 2020)

ALBERTO BOCCARDI – Arenaria 1 (“Petra”, Room40 RM4165, 2022)

PINKCOURTESYPHONE – Crushing softness (“All Intensive Purposes”, Room40 RM4188, 2022)

SUBTERRANEAN SOURCE – Costa Nera (“Anthology Of Post Industrial And Experimental Music From Italy”, Unexplained Sounds Group – USG075, 2022)

MASSIMO OLLA – Infinite Loneliness (“Anthology Of Post Industrial And Experimental Music From Italy”, Unexplained Sounds Group – USG075, 2022)

HUMA UTKU – Ruya (Simdiki Zaman Kipinde) (“The Psychologist”, Editions Mego eMEGO302, 2022)

ABSENT IN BODY- The Half Rising Man (“Plague god”, Relapse Records – RR7481, 2022)

NAPALM DEATH – Invigorating Clutch (“Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism”, Century Media – 19439763892, 2020)

HEMOPHILIAC – +(=&^)+ (“50th Birthday Celebration, Volume 06”, Tzadik – TZ 5006, 2004)

EARTHMONKEY – Reflections on native yard 52 (“Audiosapien”, Beta-lactam Ring Records-mt038a2003, 2003)