Van Wissem: in ascolto “With Our Hands Our Hearts To Raise”
Il nuovo album di Jozef Van Wissem, The Night Dwells In The Day, esce il 19 gennaio su Incunabulum Records. Segue un tour. Tre date italiane: Roma (Init), Torino (Spazio 211), Rosignano Solvay in provincia di Livorno (Lunabanana), rispettivamente il 21, 22 e 23 marzo.
Avevamo già sentito “The Call Of The Deathbird“, ospite la voce di Hilary Woods, oltre all’apertura di “The Devil Is A Fair Angel And The Serpent A Subtle Beast“. Questa settimana tocca a una spettrale “With Our Hands Our Hearts To Raise“.