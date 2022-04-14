Poptones #105 (aprile 1982: Clash, Flipper, Virgin Prunes, Death In June, Sisters Of Mercy…)
Puntata n. 105 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite più rappresentative del mese di aprile 1982.
Playlist
The Clash – Know your rights
Stiff Little Fingers – Good for nothing
Angelic Upstarts – Never say die
Vic Godard and the Subway Sect – Mr. Bennett
Robyn Hitchcock – Young people scream
Mood Six – Hanging Around
The Squire – Don’t cry to me
Tav Falco’s Panther Burns – Bertha Lou
Plan 9 – I’m not there
The Dream Syndicate – When you smile
Flipper – Living for the depression
Redd Kross – White trash
Virgin Prunes – Pagan lovesong
Play Dead – Propaganda
The Dance Society – Belief
Death in June – We drive east
The Sisters of Mercy – Adrenochrome
Simple Minds – Promised you a miracle