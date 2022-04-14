Poptones #105 (aprile 1982: Clash, Flipper, Virgin Prunes, Death In June, Sisters Of Mercy…)

Puntata n. 105 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite più rappresentative del mese di aprile 1982.

Playlist

The Clash – Know your rights

Stiff Little Fingers – Good for nothing

Angelic Upstarts – Never say die

Vic Godard and the Subway Sect – Mr. Bennett

Robyn Hitchcock – Young people scream

Mood Six – Hanging Around

The Squire – Don’t cry to me

Tav Falco’s Panther Burns – Bertha Lou

Plan 9 – I’m not there

The Dream Syndicate – When you smile

Flipper – Living for the depression

Redd Kross – White trash

Virgin Prunes – Pagan lovesong

Play Dead – Propaganda

The Dance Society – Belief

Death in June – We drive east

The Sisters of Mercy – Adrenochrome

Simple Minds – Promised you a miracle

