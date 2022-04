Area Contaminata #106 presenta novità synthwave, house, cosmic e balearic.

Playlist

Soft Cell – Happyness Not Included (Special Remix Edit)

David Holmes – It’s Over, If We Run Out Of Love (feat. Raven Violet) [Darren Emerson’s Huffa Remix] Omar S / Desire – 54321 (Vocal Mix)

Mutant Beat Dance – Vibrational Nature (The Spirit Center)

Timothy J Fairplay – Underwater Struggle

Glok – Dirty Hugs

The Asphodells – One Minute’s Silence

About Area Contaminata