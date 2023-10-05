Pangea 248

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

LORIS CERICOLA, Technical Ecstasy, Memory Hole (Weird Tapes Rekords)

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM, Gettin To The Point Dub (Adrian Sherwood Version), Reset In Dub (Domino)

FOREST SWORDS, The Low, The Low (Ninja Tune)

TIRZAH, u all the time, trip9love…? (Domino)

OVERMONO, Feelings Plain, Good Lies (XL Recordings)

BLAWAN, Panic, Dismantled Into Juice (XL Recordings)

H31R, Backwards, Headspace (Big Dada)

TKAY MAIDZA & FLUME, Silent Assassin (4AD)

LILA TIRANDO A VIOLETA & SIN MALDITA, Accela, Accela (Hyperdub)

EVIAN CHRIST, On Embers, Revanchist (Warp)

LUNICE, YAYAYA (feat. Stargate), OPEN (LuckyMe)

VTSS, Notoriously Fast (Kai Whiston Remix) feat. Deto Black, Izzy Spears (Ninja Tune)

DIZZEE RASCAL, I Luv U (Remix) feat. Wiley and Sharkey Major, Boy In Da Corner (20th Anniversary Edition) (XL Recordings)

KASSA OVERALL, Clock Ticking (feat. Danny Brown & Wiki), Animals (Warp)

WAJATTA, Just To Survive, Waiting For The Get Down (Brainfeeder)

ACTRESS, Push Power (a1), LXXXVIII (Ninja Tune)

PLAID, Object Orient, Black Dog Productions – Bytes (Warp)

THE BLACK DOG, Nommo, Spanners (Warp)

THE FOLK IMPLOSION, Insinuation (Dust Brothers Remix), Music For KIDS (Domino)

PALE SAINTS, Kinky Love (demo), In Ribbons (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) (4AD)

BUCK MEEK, Mood Ring, Haunted Mountain (4AD)

SPARKLEHORSE, Kind Ghosts, Bird Machine (Anti)

PJ HARVEY, Prayer At The Gate, I Inside The Old Year Dying (Partisan)