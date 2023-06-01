Pangea 245

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

NABINAH IQBAL, In Light, Dreamer (Ninja Tune)

MAUD THE MOTH + TRAJEDESALIVA, Jardincito de rosa y tierra, Bordando El Manto Terrestre (Woodford Halse)

MISSION TO THE SUN, Sophia Oscillations, Sophia Oscillations (Felte)

AKANE, Night-Time Birds, Night-Time Birds (Keroxen)

KINK GONG, Epeme Men, Tanzania 2 (Discrepant)

SIMONE SIMS LONGO, Scissione, Paesaggi integrati (Esc.rec.)

CRISTIAN VOGEL, Fase Montuno, Fase Montuno (Mille Plateaux)

BLAWAN, You Can Build Me (feat. Monstera Black), Dismantled Into Juice (XL Recordings)

KŒNIG, Full Mantis (feat. Guilty Simpson), 1 Above Minus Underground (Ventil Records)

KŒNIG, Another One (feat. Moor Mother), 1 Above Minus Underground (Ventil Records)

KASSA OVERALL, Going Up (feat. Lil B, Shabazz Palaces & Francis and The Lights), Animals (Warp Records)

STRUFALDI ROSATI GHERARDI, Boltzmann, t (Elli Records)

SWANS, Los Angeles: City of Death (Mute)

THE CRY, Fire Of Love, The Cry (Gizeh Records)