Pangea 245

Tracklist

NABINAH IQBAL, In Light, Dreamer (Ninja Tune)
MAUD THE MOTH + TRAJEDESALIVA, Jardincito de rosa y tierra, Bordando El Manto Terrestre (Woodford Halse)
MISSION TO THE SUN, Sophia Oscillations, Sophia Oscillations (Felte)
AKANE, Night-Time Birds, Night-Time Birds (Keroxen)
KINK GONG, Epeme Men, Tanzania 2 (Discrepant)
SIMONE SIMS LONGO, Scissione, Paesaggi integrati (Esc.rec.)
CRISTIAN VOGEL, Fase Montuno, Fase Montuno (Mille Plateaux)
BLAWAN, You Can Build Me (feat. Monstera Black), Dismantled Into Juice (XL Recordings)
KŒNIG, Full Mantis (feat. Guilty Simpson), 1 Above Minus Underground (Ventil Records)
KŒNIG, Another One (feat. Moor Mother), 1 Above Minus Underground (Ventil Records)
KASSA OVERALL, Going Up (feat. Lil B, Shabazz Palaces & Francis and The Lights), Animals (Warp Records)
STRUFALDI ROSATI GHERARDI, Boltzmann, t (Elli Records)
SWANS, Los Angeles: City of Death (Mute)
THE CRY, Fire Of Love, The Cry (Gizeh Records)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

