Pangea 233

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

DUNAM, Vrid, Zerem (Midira Records)

FIGUREHEAD, aftermath, what’s left of us

DORIAN CONCEPT, You’re Untouchable, What We Do For Others (Brainfeeder)

PENNY, CRUCIAL (Thanatosis Produktion)

MOUNT KIMBIE, In Your Eyes (feat. Slowthai & Danny Brown), MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning (Warp Records)

KODE9, ASTRO-DARIEN PT 2, ASTRO-DARIEN (Flatlines)

JÉRÔME NOETINGER, Assault, Sur quelques mondes étranges (Gagarin Records)

CLARICE JENSEN, Anger, Esthesis (130701/FatCat)

SCANNER, The Fall The Freedom, V.A. – CLAP. An Anatomy of Applause (Unsounds)

CRAVEN FAULTS, Eller Ghyll, Live Works (Lowfold Works)

ETCETERAL, Meadow Sage, Rhizome (Glitterbeat Records/tak:til)

ERNEST HOOD, Noonday Yellows, Back to the Woodlands (Freedom To Spend)

NETWORK OF SOUND, Theme 2 (Rising Air), Themes For The Wilderness (Independent)

THE GLASS KEY, Soft Tundra, Sleepwalking Home (Coypu Records)