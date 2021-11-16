Noise Is For Heroes #44

Nella puntata numero 44 di Noise Is For Heroes ci trovate – fra le altre cose – i dischi consigliati da Flamingo Records, i Low, dei quali si fa sempre un gran parlare, un Aidan Baker buono per tutte le stagioni e l’artefice di quello che è già fra i nostri dischi dell’anno, quel The Bug non da oggi un nostro beniamino. Ah, c’è anche Luigi Ceccarelli che mette mano da par suo su un pezzo degli Iran.

Playlist

Crossfaded – Trappist

The Philosopher – Quicksand

The People Vs The Rest of Us – Damon Locker & Black Monument Ensemble

Guided By Angels – Amyl And The Sniffers

Acid Crop – Liars

Don’t Walk Away – Low

Days Nights – Phew

Mouth Full Of Secrets – Aidan Baker

Humilty Of Pain – Jason Sharp

Regium Lepidi Revisere – Iran/Luigi Ceccarelli

Shifted Down – Paul Beauchamp/Luca Sigurtà

Bomb – The Bug (feat. Flowdan)

Stranger – Circuit Des Yeux