LOUD! – “Opalescentia”, 21.03.2024

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

CHELSEA WOLFE – Salt (“She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She“, Loma Vista, 2024)

CHRISTIAN KLEINE – Delicious (“Environmental Cure”, Self-release, 2024)

BEN CHATWIN – Sawtooth (“Verdigris”, Disinter DIS001, 2024)

ERIKA ANGELL – German Singer (“The Obsession With Her Voice”, Constellation CST176)

KELPE – Down The Line (“LP10”, Kit Records KR64, 2024)

SCANNER – Stone, Stone, Stone (“The Phenol Tapes”, Alltagsmusik ALL002, 2024)

OGIVE – Absorption Net (“Opalescentia”, Room40 DRM4159, 2024)

COSMIN TRG – Ecstatic Data (“Taciturn Upon Return”, Feral Note FN016, 2024)

DAVID SHEA – The Waterwheel and the Whale Rhythm (“The Ship”, Room40 DRM4186, 2024)

ALESSANDRO RAGAZZO – II (“La Deviazione del Profilo“, Stochastic Resonance, SR-024, 2024)

BERTRAND GAUGUET – Cercle 5 (“Encerclements“, In Girum Records IG-101, 2024)

RUTH WILHELMINE MEYER – NOFZS2406090 – Reflections (“One Voices”, Simax Classics PSC1406, 2024)

MINING – Arise (“Chimet”, The Leaf Label, BAY128, 2024)