LOUD! – “Opalescentia”, 21.03.2024
Playlist
CHELSEA WOLFE – Salt (“She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She“, Loma Vista, 2024)
CHRISTIAN KLEINE – Delicious (“Environmental Cure”, Self-release, 2024)
BEN CHATWIN – Sawtooth (“Verdigris”, Disinter DIS001, 2024)
ERIKA ANGELL – German Singer (“The Obsession With Her Voice”, Constellation CST176)
KELPE – Down The Line (“LP10”, Kit Records KR64, 2024)
SCANNER – Stone, Stone, Stone (“The Phenol Tapes”, Alltagsmusik ALL002, 2024)
OGIVE – Absorption Net (“Opalescentia”, Room40 DRM4159, 2024)
COSMIN TRG – Ecstatic Data (“Taciturn Upon Return”, Feral Note FN016, 2024)
DAVID SHEA – The Waterwheel and the Whale Rhythm (“The Ship”, Room40 DRM4186, 2024)
ALESSANDRO RAGAZZO – II (“La Deviazione del Profilo“, Stochastic Resonance, SR-024, 2024)
BERTRAND GAUGUET – Cercle 5 (“Encerclements“, In Girum Records IG-101, 2024)
RUTH WILHELMINE MEYER – NOFZS2406090 – Reflections (“One Voices”, Simax Classics PSC1406, 2024)
MINING – Arise (“Chimet”, The Leaf Label, BAY128, 2024)