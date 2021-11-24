Area Contaminata #91 (Nightmares On Wax, Pye Corner Audio, GCOM…)

L’episodio #91 di Area Contaminata è dedicato interamente a novità elettroniche tra downtempo, idm, kosmische e ambient.

Playlist

Nightmares On Wax – Imagineering

Lone – Echo Paths

Mu-Ziq & Mrs Jynx – The Secret Garden

Pye Corner Audio – Return To Synth Mountain

The Black Dog – Bokeh Bokeh Bokeh

Derek Carr – Alaska Blue

GCOM – Beyond The Singularity

GCOM – Noctis Reprise (For Qebrus)

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan – Gateway To The North

Richard Fearless – Future Rave Memory

