Area Contaminata #91 (Nightmares On Wax, Pye Corner Audio, GCOM…)
L’episodio #91 di Area Contaminata è dedicato interamente a novità elettroniche tra downtempo, idm, kosmische e ambient.
Playlist
Nightmares On Wax – Imagineering
Lone – Echo Paths
Mu-Ziq & Mrs Jynx – The Secret Garden
Pye Corner Audio – Return To Synth Mountain
The Black Dog – Bokeh Bokeh Bokeh
Derek Carr – Alaska Blue
GCOM – Beyond The Singularity
GCOM – Noctis Reprise (For Qebrus)
Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan – Gateway To The North
Richard Fearless – Future Rave Memory