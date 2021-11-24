Poptones #88 (speciale power pop)
Nella puntata n. 88 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli e Matteo Maioli di Indi(e)pendenze (in onda su Neu Radio alle 12 di ogni sabato) ci offrono una carrellata temporale di 40 anni dedicata al genere comunemente denominato Power Pop.
Playlist
Cotton Mather – Password
The La’s – There She Goes (BBC Session 1988)
The Poppees – If She Cries
Stiv Bators – The Last Year
I Was A King – The Anthem
Big Star – When My Baby’s Beside Me (alt. mix)
Dm3 – Second Floor
Redd Kross- Bubblegum Factory
You Am I – Cathy’s Clown
Juliana Hatfield – Suck It Up
The Fevers – Bottom Of The Sea