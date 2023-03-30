Ablaut – episodio 35 – 20/03/2023

Su “Shifted in Dreams” di Kassel Jaeger.

“Finally, the spectral world is a world barely afloat, moored to the world of dreams, pulling against the world of utility, contesting it while simultaneously extending it and ceaselessly returning to it. And yet sometimes it almost wrenches itself entirely free. Sometimes imagination founders. Sometimes superstition comes to a standstill. Sometimes the world of representations is saturated”

Tratto da “The Infra World” – Francois J. Bonnet

Qui la puntata.

Tracklist

Sines Of Exquisite Pleasure – Light On Glass Forms In Space

City – IV

Sam Kidel – String Loops Part 1

Chapterhouse Retranslated By Global Communication – Delta Phase

Sockethead – Coarse Ground

Kassel Jaeger – Shifted in Dreams

Dean Hurley – I Do

Croatian Amor/Scandinavian Star – Prose

Tetso Inoue – Invitable Colour

William Basinski – The Clocktower at the Beach (1979) (Excerpt 1)

Federico Madeddu Giuntoli – 2 Text and the Form (feat. Moskitoo)

Ben Seretan – 8pm Crickets