Riparte Area Contaminata su Neu Radio

Il nuovo palinsesto di Neu Radio per la stagione 2022/23 vede il ritorno di Area Contaminata nella collocazione del lunedì sera, dalle 21.30 alle 22.30.

Nella puntata #116 Alberto Simoni presenta una serie di novità e ristampe, in ambito synthwave, industrial, ebm e post-punk.

Tracklist

Stephen Mallinder – Shock to the Body

Silent Servant – Cyber Luminescence (vocals by Stephen Mallinder)

Kübler-Ross – Kosss

Eros – The Crawling Man

Working Men’s Club – Circumference

Duet Emmo – The First Person

Generic Factor – Warum Lachen Sie

Attrition – A Great Desire

Techno, house e drum and bass nella puntata #117 di Area Contaminata, con particolare attenzione a novità discografiche di artisti che hanno esordito negli anni ’90.

Tracklist

Stasis – Of All The Worlds

Orbital – Halcyon (30 Something Years Later)

Leftfield – Pulse

KH – Looking At Your Pager

Daniel Avery – Higher

Pessimist – MDZhB

Mu-Ziq – Magic Pony Ride, Pt.1

Mu-Ziq – Losers’ March

Novità e ristampe indie rock e post-punk nell’episodio #118 di Area Contaminata.

Tracklist

The Afghan Whigs – The Getaway

Built To Spill – Understood

Yo La Tengo – Stockholm Syndrome

Ty Segall – Over

The Cat’s Miaow – Hollow Inside

Tall Dwarfs – Pirouette

LIFE – Big Moon Lake

Vintage Crop – Drafted

Crime Of Passing – Damrak

Cola – Blank Curtain

Girls In Synthesis – My Husband

Kevin Hewick and The Sound – Plenty

Codeine – Something New

La puntata #119 di Area Contaminata è interamente dedicata a novità ambient electronic, con artisti quali: The Advisory Circle, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Scanner, Pye Corner Audio, Warrington-Runcorn Development Plan, Concretism, Caterina Barbieri e Kali Malone.

Tracklist

The Advisory Circle – Full Circle

Cosey Fanny Tutti – Psychedelic Projectory

Scanner – Heaven Research Unlimited

Pye Corner Audio – Luminescence

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan – The Key To A New Home Of Your Own

Concretism – Figure

Caterina Barbieri – At Your Gamut

Kali Malone – Living Torch II

Trip hop, dub-pop e new wave nella puntata #120 di Area Contaminata.

Tracklist

Carla Dal Forno – Come Around

Laila Sakini & Lucy Van – What You Need

Leslie Winer – Skin

The Fertile Crescent – Godlessness

Th Blisks – Alaska

Yuta Matsumura – E. Potential

JJulius – Du Aldrig Märker

Nina Walsh – Did You See Her

Gwenno – An Stevel Nowydh

