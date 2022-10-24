Riparte Area Contaminata su Neu Radio
Il nuovo palinsesto di Neu Radio per la stagione 2022/23 vede il ritorno di Area Contaminata nella collocazione del lunedì sera, dalle 21.30 alle 22.30.
Nella puntata #116 Alberto Simoni presenta una serie di novità e ristampe, in ambito synthwave, industrial, ebm e post-punk.
Tracklist
Stephen Mallinder – Shock to the Body
Silent Servant – Cyber Luminescence (vocals by Stephen Mallinder)
Kübler-Ross – Kosss
Eros – The Crawling Man
Working Men’s Club – Circumference
Duet Emmo – The First Person
Generic Factor – Warum Lachen Sie
Attrition – A Great Desire
Techno, house e drum and bass nella puntata #117 di Area Contaminata, con particolare attenzione a novità discografiche di artisti che hanno esordito negli anni ’90.
Tracklist
Stasis – Of All The Worlds
Orbital – Halcyon (30 Something Years Later)
Leftfield – Pulse
KH – Looking At Your Pager
Daniel Avery – Higher
Pessimist – MDZhB
Mu-Ziq – Magic Pony Ride, Pt.1
Mu-Ziq – Losers’ March
Novità e ristampe indie rock e post-punk nell’episodio #118 di Area Contaminata.
Tracklist
The Afghan Whigs – The Getaway
Built To Spill – Understood
Yo La Tengo – Stockholm Syndrome
Ty Segall – Over
The Cat’s Miaow – Hollow Inside
Tall Dwarfs – Pirouette
LIFE – Big Moon Lake
Vintage Crop – Drafted
Crime Of Passing – Damrak
Cola – Blank Curtain
Girls In Synthesis – My Husband
Kevin Hewick and The Sound – Plenty
Codeine – Something New
La puntata #119 di Area Contaminata è interamente dedicata a novità ambient electronic, con artisti quali: The Advisory Circle, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Scanner, Pye Corner Audio, Warrington-Runcorn Development Plan, Concretism, Caterina Barbieri e Kali Malone.
Tracklist
The Advisory Circle – Full Circle
Cosey Fanny Tutti – Psychedelic Projectory
Scanner – Heaven Research Unlimited
Pye Corner Audio – Luminescence
Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan – The Key To A New Home Of Your Own
Concretism – Figure
Caterina Barbieri – At Your Gamut
Kali Malone – Living Torch II
Trip hop, dub-pop e new wave nella puntata #120 di Area Contaminata.
Tracklist
Carla Dal Forno – Come Around
Laila Sakini & Lucy Van – What You Need
Leslie Winer – Skin
The Fertile Crescent – Godlessness
Th Blisks – Alaska
Yuta Matsumura – E. Potential
JJulius – Du Aldrig Märker
Nina Walsh – Did You See Her
Gwenno – An Stevel Nowydh