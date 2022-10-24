Riparte Solaris su Neu Radio
Back in the city – atmosfere ovattate, electro acida e ambient dub per la prima puntata di Solaris della nuova stagione di Neu Radio.
Tracklist
Skyminds – Rolling Hills
Isorinne – 4-55 3) KWC 92 – Night Drive 4) Violetov General – Dvigatel 5) Roe Deers – Trident (feat. C.A.R.) 6) System Olympia & Tom Sharkett – Jealousy
Chris & Cosey – Misunderstanding
EYE – Yellow Density
Kübler-Ross – Bridges
Geoffrey Landers – Carry Me Off
Drexciya – Sighting in the Abyss
The System – Vampirella
Kasper Bjørke – Miocene feat. Sophie Birch
Shoegaze, dreamy e synth pop, elettronica lenta. Solaris 35: benvenuto autunno.
Tracklist
Sinemis – Gaze / Kelly Lee Owens – S.O.
Carla Dal Forno – Come Around
Slowdive – Sugar for the Pill / Black Marble – A Great Design
Holy Motors – Signs
Nabihah Iqbal – Eden Piece
Hiro Kone – Rukhsana
Moon Diagrams – Blue Ring
Moon Diagrams – Nightmoves
Brainwaltzera – tracing Rays[reality glo] Delish – Thought / Dream
Datassette – Mechanical Advantage