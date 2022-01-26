Poptones #95
Poptones n. 95 con Gabriele Savioli rappresenta la prima parte di una retrospettiva in due puntate sulle ristampe e sulle compilation più significative uscite nel 2021, relative a dischi o gruppi di fine anni ‘60, primi anni ‘70.
Playlist
Belfast Gypsies – Hey Gyp (Dig the slowness)
Nancy Sinatra – Flowers on the wall
The Beau Brummels – Stand up
The Yardbirds – He’ll always there
Q65 – The life I live
Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – What’s the point of leaving?
Fairfield Parlour – In my box
The Who – Odorono (take 3)
The Beatles – Polythene Pam (demo)
The Beatles – She came in through the bathroom window (demo)
George Harrison – Run of the mill (take 36)
Nirvana – Satellite Jockey
David Crosby – What are their names
The Beach Boys – Forever
The Doors – Get out of my life woman
Funkadelic – I bet you