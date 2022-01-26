Poptones #95

Poptones n. 95 con Gabriele Savioli rappresenta la prima parte di una retrospettiva in due puntate sulle ristampe e sulle compilation più significative uscite nel 2021, relative a dischi o gruppi di fine anni ‘60, primi anni ‘70.

Playlist

Belfast Gypsies – Hey Gyp (Dig the slowness)

Nancy Sinatra – Flowers on the wall

The Beau Brummels – Stand up

The Yardbirds – He’ll always there

Q65 – The life I live

Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – What’s the point of leaving?

Fairfield Parlour – In my box

The Who – Odorono (take 3)

The Beatles – Polythene Pam (demo)

The Beatles – She came in through the bathroom window (demo)

George Harrison – Run of the mill (take 36)

Nirvana – Satellite Jockey

David Crosby – What are their names

The Beach Boys – Forever

The Doors – Get out of my life woman

Funkadelic – I bet you

