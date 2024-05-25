Poptones #189

Puntata n. 189 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche in ambito post-punk, synth punk e affini.

Playlist

SEX – I wanna be your problem

X-MAL DEUTSCHLAND – Zu jung zu alt

ANJA HUWE – Rabenschwarz

DRAHLA – Second rhythm

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN – Chemical animal

VR SEX – Hush money millionaire

THE SCANERS – Feel the blade

SPLIT SYSTEM – Alone again

MINNEAPOLIS URANIUM CLUB – 2600-Lullaby

WRITHING SQUARES – Eternity

STABBING JABS – Little in doubt

GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS – The prefix

