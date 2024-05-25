Poptones #189
Puntata n. 189 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche in ambito post-punk, synth punk e affini.
Playlist
SEX – I wanna be your problem
X-MAL DEUTSCHLAND – Zu jung zu alt
ANJA HUWE – Rabenschwarz
DRAHLA – Second rhythm
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN – Chemical animal
VR SEX – Hush money millionaire
THE SCANERS – Feel the blade
SPLIT SYSTEM – Alone again
MINNEAPOLIS URANIUM CLUB – 2600-Lullaby
WRITHING SQUARES – Eternity
STABBING JABS – Little in doubt
GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS – The prefix