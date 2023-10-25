Poptones #163

Puntata n. 163 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche in ambito post-punk e synth wave.

Playlist

VINTAGE CROP – Springtime

THE DRIN – Walk so far

CORKER – The cold air

GUARDIAN SINGLES – Shimmer

RIVE DROITE COUNTRY CLUB – Boule de flipper

CURRENT AFFAIRS – Regardless

FLASHER – Hands on

PERE UBU – Movie in my hand

ULKIKA SPACEK – Lounge angst

SACCADES – Some regrets

DRAB MAJESTY – The skin and the glove

EXEK – It’s just a flesh wound, darling

BELGRADO – Boixar

