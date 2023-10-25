Poptones #163
Puntata n. 163 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche in ambito post-punk e synth wave.
Playlist
VINTAGE CROP – Springtime
THE DRIN – Walk so far
CORKER – The cold air
GUARDIAN SINGLES – Shimmer
RIVE DROITE COUNTRY CLUB – Boule de flipper
CURRENT AFFAIRS – Regardless
FLASHER – Hands on
PERE UBU – Movie in my hand
ULKIKA SPACEK – Lounge angst
SACCADES – Some regrets
DRAB MAJESTY – The skin and the glove
EXEK – It’s just a flesh wound, darling
BELGRADO – Boixar