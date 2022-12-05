Poptones #126
Puntata n. 126 di Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli, dedicata a novità discografiche, tutte improntate su sonorità power pop, con un doveroso tributo a Wilco Johnson.
Playlist
DR. FEELGOOD – Roxette
THE LITTLE MURDERS – Wait till the summer comes
THE FADEAWAYS – After the fire
THE NEW BRUTARIANS – I know where Richey Edwards lives
THE FRUIT TONES – Pink waver factory
BRAD MARINO – Spy for the BBI
THE CHELSEA CURVE – Girl cavedog
LOS IMPOSIBLES – No sé llorar
MORE KICKS – Colour me stupefied
THE LEN PRICE 3 – Waiting for the trouble to come
BROWER – Where is the magic?
THE WELL WISHERS – Radicalized
THE PRIZE – Fighting my way back
THE MELLONS – So much to say
THE UNI BOYS – Up to you