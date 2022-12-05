Poptones #126

Puntata n. 126 di Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli, dedicata a novità discografiche, tutte improntate su sonorità power pop, con un doveroso tributo a Wilco Johnson.

Playlist

DR. FEELGOOD – Roxette

THE LITTLE MURDERS – Wait till the summer comes

THE FADEAWAYS – After the fire

THE NEW BRUTARIANS – I know where Richey Edwards lives

THE FRUIT TONES – Pink waver factory

BRAD MARINO – Spy for the BBI

THE CHELSEA CURVE – Girl cavedog

LOS IMPOSIBLES – No sé llorar

MORE KICKS – Colour me stupefied

THE LEN PRICE 3 – Waiting for the trouble to come

BROWER – Where is the magic?

THE WELL WISHERS – Radicalized

THE PRIZE – Fighting my way back

THE MELLONS – So much to say

THE UNI BOYS – Up to you

About Poptones