Pangea 251

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

TAKASHI WATANABE, 221211, one (Emerald & Doreen Records)

MEITEI / 冥丁, Heiwa / 平和, Kofū III / 古風 III (Kitchen Label)

YAYA BEY, crying through my teeth, the evidence (Big Dada)

H31R, Down Down Bb (feat. Quelle Chris), HeadSpace (Big Dada)

SAMPHA, Dancing Circles, Lahai (Young)

JAYDA G, Blue Lights (Major League Djz Remix) (Ninja Tune)

ACTRESS, Typewriter World, LXXXVIII (Ninja Tune)

HERMETIC BROTHERHOOD OF LUX-OR, Nur Ruhin, OHR (Trasponsonic)

MANONGO MUJICA, Ritual para Chankillo, Ritual sonoro para ruinas circulares (Buh Records)

SERPENTE, Idos de Setembro, Cornos (Sucata Tapes)

JABU, Call2Me, Boiling Wells (Demos ’19 – ’22) (Six Oo Swords)

FOODMAN, Hoso Michi, Uchigawa Tankentai (Hyperdub)

RAHILL, Gone Astray (Peanut Butter Wolf remix) (Big Dada)

SEXORES, Las Aguas En Los Bordes De Fuego, Mar del sur (Buh Records)

PALE SAINTS, Throwing Back The Apple, In Ribbons (30th Anniversary Reissue) (4AD)

CLIMAX GOLDEN TWINS, Clear Skies, s/t (Fire Breathing Turtle)

AIR MIAMI, See-Through Plastic (2023 Remaster), Me. Me. Me. (Deluxe Edition) (4AD)

ROEDELIUS & ARNOLD KASAR, Lifeline, Zensibility (7K!)

ANDREA BURELLI, Ali di Fuoco, Sonic Mystics for Poems (of Life and Death of a Phoenix) (Self Release)