Pangea 247

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

MATANA ROBERTS, unbeknownst, Coin Coin Chapter Five: In the garden… (Constellation)

MARK CUNNINGHAM, Shakehouse, Odd Songs & Blue Mystery (Improved Sequence)

MURCOF, Unisón, Martes + Utopía (20th Anniversary Edition) (The Leaf Label)

FROZ, Rave Flashback III, Rave Flashbacks (Self Release)

APHEX TWIN, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 (Warp Records)

KAI CAMPOS MOUNT KIMBIE, Satellite – Q Zone (Octo Octa’s Dream On And On Suite), City Planning (Deluxe) (Warp Records)

HELLAS, Shinjuku, If We Had Met Earlier Things Might Have Turned Out Differently (nynode intermedia)

CEMENTO ATLANTICO, Blade Runner Zero (Mono Han Dehli Streets Remix) (Bronson Recordings)

THE EARTH CATALOGUE, Side A (excerpt), Deep Sea Animals OST (Pacific City Discs)

RÓISÍN MURPHY, The Universe, Hit Parade (Ninja Tune)

SPARKLEHORSE, Evening Star Supercharger, Bird Machine (Anti-)

SALAMI ROSE JOE LOUIS, Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96), Akousmatikous (Brainfeeder)

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, Lie Down In Roses Dear, Darling The Dawn (Constellation)

MoE / BRUXA MARIA, Shapeshift Skylight, Skinwalker (ConradSound)

TROUNCE, The Wheel, The Seven Crowns (Hummus Records)