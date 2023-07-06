/

Pangea 247

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

MATANA ROBERTS, unbeknownst, Coin Coin Chapter Five: In the garden… (Constellation)
MARK CUNNINGHAM, Shakehouse, Odd Songs & Blue Mystery (Improved Sequence)
MURCOF, Unisón, Martes + Utopía (20th Anniversary Edition) (The Leaf Label)
FROZ, Rave Flashback III, Rave Flashbacks (Self Release)
APHEX TWIN, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 (Warp Records)
KAI CAMPOS MOUNT KIMBIE, Satellite – Q Zone (Octo Octa’s Dream On And On Suite), City Planning (Deluxe) (Warp Records)
HELLAS, Shinjuku, If We Had Met Earlier Things Might Have Turned Out Differently (nynode intermedia)
CEMENTO ATLANTICO, Blade Runner Zero (Mono Han Dehli Streets Remix) (Bronson Recordings)
THE EARTH CATALOGUE, Side A (excerpt), Deep Sea Animals OST (Pacific City Discs)
RÓISÍN MURPHY, The Universe, Hit Parade (Ninja Tune)
SPARKLEHORSE, Evening Star Supercharger, Bird Machine (Anti-)
SALAMI ROSE JOE LOUIS, Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96), Akousmatikous (Brainfeeder)
ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, Lie Down In Roses Dear, Darling The Dawn (Constellation)
MoE / BRUXA MARIA, Shapeshift Skylight, Skinwalker (ConradSound)
TROUNCE, The Wheel, The Seven Crowns (Hummus Records)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

Archivio puntate
