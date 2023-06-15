Pangea 246

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

FRANCESCO ARONI VIGONE, In cammino, Orbita (We Insist! Records)

GIOVANNI DI DOMENICO, Minum, Succo di formiche (Unseen Worlds)

MASSIMO PUPILLO, My Own Private Afghanistan (Simulacra), My Own Private Afghanistan (Improved Sequence)

AKANE, Son, Night-Time Birds (Keroxen)

REPTILIAN EXPO, lode al nodo (feat. Kaili), Cunti (Artetetra)

JONI VOID, Tape, Everyday Is The Song (Constellation)

GAIKA, LADY FT. BBYMUTHA, DRIFT (Big Dada)

KŒNIG, DUE DILIGENCE FT. DÄLEK, 1 Above Minus Underground (Ventil Records)

AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE, Passing Clouds, A Trip To Bolgatanga (On-U Sound)

LAGOSS, Dosis de Recuerdo, Imaginary Island Music Vol.2: Ascension (Discrepant/Keroxen)

AYA METWALLI & CALAMITA, El Khala3 Wel Dala3, Al Saher (Zehra)

PROTOMARTYR, Polacrilex Kid, Formal Growth in the Desert (Domino)

SUPERSUCKERS, Dead In The Water, Must’ve Been High (Improved Sequence)

TWO DOGS, In The Pub, Songs From The Trash Can (Everest Records)

ADAM BADí DONOVAL, Time Passes Slowly When You’re In a Submarine, Sometimes Life Is Hard And So We Should Help Each Other (Maple Death Records)

WERNER DAFELDECKER & VALERIO TRICOLI, Der Krater 2, Der Krater (Room40)