Pangea 243

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

TWO DOGS, Mom’s Birthday, Songs From The Trash Can (Everest Records)

SHIRLEY COLLINS, High and Away, Archangel Hill (Domino)

PJ HARVEY, A Child’s Question, August, I Inside The Old Year Dying (Partisan)

DON & FRANÇOIZ, Kizmiaz, Cover Songs In Inferno (Prohibited Records)

RAHILL, Fables (feat. Beck), Flowers At Your Feet (Big Dada)

THUNDERCAT & TAME IMPALA, No More Lies (Brainfeeder)

DJ.MC, Who Wants Smoke, Relentless (Hyperdub)

OLIVER SIM, GMT (Wolfgang Tillmans / Marc Krether remix) (Young)

LITTLE SNAKE, LAUNDRYPLEX TEKK (2Ci MIX), DRIVING ON ACID (Brainfeeder)

LUMINANCE RATIO, Sorities Paradox, Uncanny Valley (Midira Records)

KY, Dragons, Power Is The Pharmacy (Constellation Records)

FAIZAL MOSTRIXX, Onions and Love, Mutations (Glitterbeat Records)

LALIBOI & SPOEK MATHAMBO, Buya Embo (Teka Records)

THE DWARFS OF EAST AGOUZA, Baka of the Future, High Tide In The Lowlands (Sub Rosa)

DICKIE LANDRY, Requiem for Some, 4 Cuts Placed In “A First Quarter” (Unseen Worlds)

COLIN STETSON, Cerberus (reduction), Chimæra I (Room40)

ARTHUR RUSSELL, The Boy With a Smile, Picture of Bunny Rabbit (Audika Records)