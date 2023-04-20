/

Pangea 242

Tracklist

JUNK DNA, In The Distance, Kaliningrad, Kopk Kopa (The Helen Scarsdale Agency)
LXV, Angelic Driver, Angelic Driver (tracedobjects)
PROC FISKAL, Job Centre Cataclysm, Rt Hon (Hyperdub)
PETITE NOIR, Play, MotherFather (Roya)
YAEJI, Passed Me By, With a Hammer (XL Recordings)
O-JANÀ, The Reasonable Body, Animal Mother (Folderol)
NEOGRAPH, Neophilia (Fabrique Records)
AKUSMI, Longing for Tomorrow (Brandt Brauer Frick Remix) (Tonal Union)
THE RANGE, Bicameral (Guedra Guedra Remix), Mercury (Domino)
O MORTO, fait atencion, pas de confiance, Ifrits Habitent (Discrepant)
REPTILIAN EXPO, subaqueo tricky flirt (m’àggia guardà attuorn’), Cunti (Artetetra)
AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE, Microdosing, A Trip To Bolgatanga (On-U Sound)
NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY, Gravity, Since Time is Gravity (Aguirre/Eremite)
JAMES ELLIS FORD, Squeeky Wheel, The Hum (Warp Records)
LOUISE ROSSITER, Neuronen, Der Industriepalast – part I (Oscillations)
ELNATH PROJECT, Ottofonica 2 (For Leila Khaled), The Long Lightning Flashes of the First Flood (Wormhole World)
DANIEL BLUMBERG, CHEERUP, Gut (Mute)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

