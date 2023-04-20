Pangea 242

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

JUNK DNA, In The Distance, Kaliningrad, Kopk Kopa (The Helen Scarsdale Agency)

LXV, Angelic Driver, Angelic Driver (tracedobjects)

PROC FISKAL, Job Centre Cataclysm, Rt Hon (Hyperdub)

PETITE NOIR, Play, MotherFather (Roya)

YAEJI, Passed Me By, With a Hammer (XL Recordings)

O-JANÀ, The Reasonable Body, Animal Mother (Folderol)

NEOGRAPH, Neophilia (Fabrique Records)

AKUSMI, Longing for Tomorrow (Brandt Brauer Frick Remix) (Tonal Union)

THE RANGE, Bicameral (Guedra Guedra Remix), Mercury (Domino)

O MORTO, fait atencion, pas de confiance, Ifrits Habitent (Discrepant)

REPTILIAN EXPO, subaqueo tricky flirt (m’àggia guardà attuorn’), Cunti (Artetetra)

AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE, Microdosing, A Trip To Bolgatanga (On-U Sound)

NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY, Gravity, Since Time is Gravity (Aguirre/Eremite)

JAMES ELLIS FORD, Squeeky Wheel, The Hum (Warp Records)

LOUISE ROSSITER, Neuronen, Der Industriepalast – part I (Oscillations)

ELNATH PROJECT, Ottofonica 2 (For Leila Khaled), The Long Lightning Flashes of the First Flood (Wormhole World)

DANIEL BLUMBERG, CHEERUP, Gut (Mute)