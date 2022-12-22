P.AC.S. 1 – w/ Gaznevada & Radio 80
La P.AC.S. productions (Poptones, Area Contaminata, Sunspots) ha presentato l’evento in programma al Covo Club di venerdì 9 Dicembre, dove è stato celebrato il ventennale di Radio 80 con ospiti i Gaznevada. In studio insieme a Gabriele Savioli, Alberto Simoni e Federico Ferrari ci sono Tetro (Radio/80) e Robert Squibb, che ripercorrono la carriera dei loro rispettivi progetti.
Playlist
GAZNEVADA – Mamma dammi la benza
GAZNEVADA – Teleporno T.V.
GAZNEVADA – Nevada gaz
JOY DIVISION – Disorder
THE WOMBATS – Let’s dance to Joy Division
WALL OF VOODOO – Mexican radio
GAZNEVADA – Japanese girl
GAZNEVADA – Going underground
GAZNEVADA – Oil tubes
THE CRAMPS – Human fly
RAMONES – I wanna be sedated
GAZNEVADA – I.C. Love affair (Italian version)
GAZNEVADA – Special agent man (male version)
N.O.I.A. – The rule to survive (radio cut)
BLANCMANGE – Game above my hand (long version)
DEVO – Girl U want
THE SMITHS – Bigmouth strikes again
GAZNEVADA – Teleporno T.V.
GAZNEVADA – Nevada gaz
JOY DIVISION – Disorder
THE WOMBATS – Let’s dance to Joy Division
WALL OF VOODOO – Mexican radio
GAZNEVADA – Japanese girl
GAZNEVADA – Going underground
GAZNEVADA – Oil tubes
THE CRAMPS – Human fly
RAMONES – I wanna be sedated
GAZNEVADA – I.C. Love affair (Italian version)
GAZNEVADA – Special agent man (male version)
N.O.I.A. – The rule to survive (radio cut)
BLANCMANGE – Game above my hand (long version)
DEVO – Girl U want
THE SMITHS – Bigmouth strikes again