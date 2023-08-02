Ogni mese un pezzo di Tim Holehouse: “For All the Crows”

<a href="https://music.real-records.co.uk/album/for-all-the-crows-single">For All the Crows – Single by Tim Holehouse</a>

All’inizio sembrano i Sigur Rós o i Radiohead, ma la voce di Tim Holehouse toglie ogni dubbio sulla paternità di “For All the Crows”. Anche lo sviluppo ascensionale del brano lascia pensare che Tim abbia voluto vedere di nascosto l’effetto che fa prendere spunto da due grandi band e del resto non è uno che si nasconde, perché ascoltando ancora si capisce perché tra le pieghe del testo appaia un riferimento a Jason Molina. Non resta che chiedersi perché proprio ad agosto si parli di caducità della vita. Sia come sia: pezzone!

A black crow, following the plough

As for the first time in my life, the stars align.

So I make my way throw the pines

And I start to see the light

So take the monkey off my back

I’m pulling forward pushing back

As Ohia’s songs fill the air

I feel the end is coming near!

And it rises, it rises from the earth

The grains of sand,

Slip through your hands

Fast than you will know

As they hit the floor below.