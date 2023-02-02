Ogni mese un pezzo di Tim Holehouse: a febbraio tocca ad “A Letter From Index To Infinity”

<a href="https://music.real-records.co.uk/album/a-letter-from-index-to-infinity-single">A Letter From Index to Infinity – Single by Tim Holehouse</a>

Febbraio, rendiamo conto all’infinito di noi, dei nostri bisogni. Ritmo dritto, testa bassa, Tim Holehouse alterna voce rauca e rabbiosa ed un tono più colloquiale, quasi una difficoltà espressiva svelata a cuore aperto.

Non importa, comunque. Il messaggio arriva chiaro, l’impostazione, lo stato d’animo, il volerci provare sono comunque sufficienti, è solo febbraio e stiamo avanzando. Seconda traccia dell’album Year, nella promessa cronaca di The New Noise, per un brano che fila dritto come un treno. Chi ben comincia è a metà dell’opera dicevano, qui siamo a due su due, i chorus finali sono da urlo e, nonostante tutto, ci ricordiamo ancora di respirare.

“Year” ormai è andata cancellata, persa fino al 2024. Dedicatevi a febbraio, prendete carta e penna e seguite l’esempio di Tim e sodali.

Write a letter from Index to Infinity

My time is sparse, but i still remember how to Breath.

(I still remember how to Breath)

So I’m moving closer to the edge,

I type for mile, buit remember a collection of words and the book is still not made.

Just another bunch of words scrawled there down upon the page…

Another chapter another blank verse,

Just can’t seem to find the words, just can’t seem to find the words,

Just can’t seem to re arrange