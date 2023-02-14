Noise Is For Heroes #69
In aggiunta alle playlist di fine anno della nostra redazione abbiamo avuto il piacere di pubblicare la lista dei consigli 2022 di Massimo Perasso (Flamingo Records Genova): tutte cose sfuggite ai radar di riviste e webzine, tutta roba ghiottissima che potrete assaggiare in parte nella puntata 69 di Noise Is For Heroes.
Playlist
Nuclear Horses – Rigorous Institution
In Shade – Just Mustard
Wharf Rats In The Moonlight – Mamaleek
Strawberry Supper – GGGOLDDD
Paris Syndrome – Thank
Jerusalem Syndrome – Straw Man Army
My Name Is Hell – Kal Marks
Abyss In Vision – Devil Master
Lumière Magnétique – Syndrome 81
Miserere (Opus III) Sanctum – The Lovecraft Sextet
Šarru Rubu – Wyatt E.
The Earth Is Stained – Menace Ruine