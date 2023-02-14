Noise Is For Heroes #69

In aggiunta alle playlist di fine anno della nostra redazione abbiamo avuto il piacere di pubblicare la lista dei consigli 2022 di Massimo Perasso (Flamingo Records Genova): tutte cose sfuggite ai radar di riviste e webzine, tutta roba ghiottissima che potrete assaggiare in parte nella puntata 69 di Noise Is For Heroes.

Playlist

Nuclear Horses – Rigorous Institution

In Shade – Just Mustard

Wharf Rats In The Moonlight – Mamaleek

Strawberry Supper – GGGOLDDD

Paris Syndrome – Thank

Jerusalem Syndrome – Straw Man Army

My Name Is Hell – Kal Marks

Abyss In Vision – Devil Master

Lumière Magnétique – Syndrome 81

Miserere (Opus III) Sanctum – The Lovecraft Sextet

Šarru Rubu – Wyatt E.

The Earth Is Stained – Menace Ruine