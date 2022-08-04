Noise Is For Heroes #60
Puntata numero sessanta con i nostri beneamati Deaf Club, la leggenda Roscoe Mitchell, vincere facile con Zola Jesus, vincere giocandosela con Netherworld e Alberto Boccardi.
Playlist
If You Eat A Rat, It Might Taste Good – Deaf Club
Splatter – Roscoe Mitchell
The Steps That Resonate, Pt.2 – Küchen/Fernández/Kaučič
Drowning By Numbers Pt.V – Teresa Winter
Sewn – Zola Jesus
It Hit Me – Charlotte Adigery – Bolis Pupul
Vanishing Lands – Netherworld
Fires – Keeley Forsyth
Arenaria 1 – Alberto Boccardi
Mystical Tree – Stefano Panunzi
Psychostasia – Ufomammut