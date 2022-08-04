Noise Is For Heroes #60

Puntata numero sessanta con i nostri beneamati Deaf Club, la leggenda Roscoe Mitchell, vincere facile con Zola Jesus, vincere giocandosela con Netherworld e Alberto Boccardi.

Playlist

If You Eat A Rat, It Might Taste Good – Deaf Club

Splatter – Roscoe Mitchell

The Steps That Resonate, Pt.2 – Küchen/Fernández/Kaučič

Drowning By Numbers Pt.V – Teresa Winter

Sewn – Zola Jesus

It Hit Me – Charlotte Adigery – Bolis Pupul

Vanishing Lands – Netherworld

Fires – Keeley Forsyth

Arenaria 1 – Alberto Boccardi

Mystical Tree – Stefano Panunzi

Psychostasia – Ufomammut