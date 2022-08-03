Noise Is For Heroes #59

Puntata 59 del nostro podcast con la bomba Melt Yourself Down, un nome in bocca a tutti, quello di Maria Chiara Argirò, la classe di Charlotte Gainsbourg insieme al Soundwalk Collective, l’energia dei King Hannah, e altro ancora.

Playlist

Pray For Me I Don’t Fit In – Melt Yourself Down

Bonsai – Maria Chiara Argirò

The Future Of Sexuality – Soundwalk Collective with Charlotte Gainsbourg

Zephyr – Steph Richards with Joshua White

Scum Like You – Come To Grief

El Culto De La Muerte – Crisis Benoit

The Moods That I Get In – King Hannah

Shepherdess – Utopia Strong

Of Sermons And Omens To Mend – Morrow

Corresponding Contradiction – Al Lover

Birthday Party – Porridge Radio