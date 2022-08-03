Noise Is For Heroes #59
Puntata 59 del nostro podcast con la bomba Melt Yourself Down, un nome in bocca a tutti, quello di Maria Chiara Argirò, la classe di Charlotte Gainsbourg insieme al Soundwalk Collective, l’energia dei King Hannah, e altro ancora.
Playlist
Pray For Me I Don’t Fit In – Melt Yourself Down
Bonsai – Maria Chiara Argirò
The Future Of Sexuality – Soundwalk Collective with Charlotte Gainsbourg
Zephyr – Steph Richards with Joshua White
Scum Like You – Come To Grief
El Culto De La Muerte – Crisis Benoit
The Moods That I Get In – King Hannah
Shepherdess – Utopia Strong
Of Sermons And Omens To Mend – Morrow
Corresponding Contradiction – Al Lover
Birthday Party – Porridge Radio