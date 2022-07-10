/

Noise Attack! – 4/7/22

Nuovo giro di giostra ricco di nomi da tenere d’occhio, a cominciare dai colombiani Raw Brigade con il loro old-school sull’asse Boston New York.

Ma vi consigliamo di tenere d’occhio anche i Downfall e per il lato death metal i tedeschi Serpent Spawn.

Playlist

ABSTAIN, “Lethal Dose”
DOWNFALL, “Primitive Reality”
DOMAIN, “Lifes Could Grasp”
CONTENTION, “Antithesis”
EXTINGUISH, “Attrition”
RAW BRIGADE, “Each Other” / “understand”
HIGHER POWER, “Shedding Skin”
SERPENT SPAWN, “Conquering The Trinity”
SCUMSLAUGHT, “Baptized In Piss”/ “Emesis Bile”
ESCUELA GRIND, “Private Vice, Public Benefit”/ “Ladder Of Seven Round”
ENTRAILS, “Open Casket Feast”
VAGUS, “Post Human n. 41 (4 luglio 2022)
NOISE ATTACK!
NOISE ATTACK! è una trasmissione dedicata all’hardcore e al metal più estremo, che dà voce a quanto di nuovo emerge dall’underground di tutto il mondo e alle sue band, che presentano le loro ultime uscite. Conduce Stefano “Bocha” Barbieri, attivo in radio dal 1998.
NOISE ATTACK! è in onda tutti i lunedì a partire dalle 23 fino alle 24 sulle frequenze di Radio Città Fujiko di Bologna, in streaming e con la app della radio.