Noise Attack! – 4/7/22

Nuovo giro di giostra ricco di nomi da tenere d’occhio, a cominciare dai colombiani Raw Brigade con il loro old-school sull’asse Boston New York.

Ma vi consigliamo di tenere d’occhio anche i Downfall e per il lato death metal i tedeschi Serpent Spawn.

Playlist

ABSTAIN, “Lethal Dose”

DOWNFALL, “Primitive Reality”

DOMAIN, “Lifes Could Grasp”

CONTENTION, “Antithesis”

EXTINGUISH, “Attrition”

RAW BRIGADE, “Each Other” / “understand”

HIGHER POWER, “Shedding Skin”

SERPENT SPAWN, “Conquering The Trinity”

SCUMSLAUGHT, “Baptized In Piss”/ “Emesis Bile”

ESCUELA GRIND, “Private Vice, Public Benefit”/ “Ladder Of Seven Round”

ENTRAILS, “Open Casket Feast”

VAGUS, “Post Human n. 41 (4 luglio 2022)

ABSTAIN, “Lethal Dose”

DOWNFALL, “Primitive Reality”

DOMAIN, “Lifes Could Grasp”

CONTENTION, “Antithesis”

EXTINGUISH, “Attrition”

RAW BRIGADE, “Each Other” / “Understand”

HIGHER POWER, “Shedding Skin”

SERPENT SPAWN, “Conquering The Trinity”

SCUMSLAUGHT, “Baptized In Piss”/ “Emesis Bile”

ESCUELA GRIND, “Private Vice, Public Benefit” / “Ladder Of Seven Round”

ENTRAILS, “Open Casket Feast”

VAGUS, “Post Human”