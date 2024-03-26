LOUD! – “Tell the Story”, 07.03.2024

Qui la puntata.

Playlist

WILL LAUT – Not The Day (“Will Laut”, Wavetrap, WAV09, 2024)

VIKA KUCHAK – Spell Out (“Stels”, FuseLab, 2024)

ANNE GILLIS – 1-14 Untitled (“Archives Box 1983-2005”, Art into Life 008, 2015)

GLENN BRANCA – First movement (“Symphony no.5”, Atavistic, ALP15CD, 1995)

SENYAWA – Kebaikan tumbuh dari tanah (Goodness Grows Off Soil) (“Sujud”,Sublime Frequencies, SF114, 2018)

C DIAB – Quatsino Sound (“Imerro”, Tonal Union, TU005LE, 2024)

øjeRum – Everything Wounded Will Flow II (“Everything Wounded Will Flow”, Midira Records, MD130, 2024)

NILS ØKLAND BAND – Morgenkvist (“Gjenskinn”, Hubro HUBROLP3661, 2024)

POINT OF MEMORY – Ballad Of Myopic Triviality (“Void Pusher”, Misanthropic Agenda MAR065, 2024)

PHILIPPE PETIT – Lucifer, Fallen Angel (“A Divine Comedy”, Crónica 212, 2024)

FRANCISCO MEIRINO – You Are Here And There Is No Cure For That (“A Perpetual Host”, Misanthropic Agenda MAR064, 2024)

V.A. – “Just Another Asshole #5”, Atavistic – ALP39CD, 1995)

feat. Wharton Tiers “Incantation”, Lee Ranaldo “Shift”, Thurston Moore “The Fucking Youth Of Today”, Anne De Marinis “Radio Song”, Carol Parkinson “True Confessions”, D. Brown “K-4”, Stephan Wischerth – “Dirty Tape”, Andy Blinx “Red Ants”, David Hofstra “Tell The Story”, Amy Taubin “Door Stop”.