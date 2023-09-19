Better Corners (Magaletti + Register + Simms): il video di “Cremated Pets”

Better Corners è un progetto della percussionista Valentina Magaletti (Holy Tongue, Vanishing Twin, Moin), della musicista avant rock Sara Register (Kim Gordon, Talk Normal) e del polistrumentista Matthew Simms (Wire, MEMORIALS).

Il 3 novembre, State51 pubblicherà il loro second album Continuous Miracles: Vol. 2.

“Cremated Pets” è il primo singolo, descritto in modo molto suggestivo (non capita spesso) come “an industrial Gamelan played by a future civilisation who have never heard it”.

Valentina Magaletti – batteria, percussioni, vibrafono, timpani

Sarah Register – voce, chitarra, flauto, synth, piano

Matthew Simms – chitarra, basso, synth modulare, organo, tromba, singing water bowl