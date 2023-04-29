Ablaut – episodio 36 – 17/04/2023

Su Valerio Tricoli – Metaprogramming From Within The Eye Of The Storm (parziale – finale).

“Oh you, whoever you may be, when you are beside me, do not let any sound escape your vocal cords; do not with your larynx strive to outdo the nightingale; and for yourself, do not on any account attempt to make your soul know to me by means of language. Maintain a religious silence, uninterrupted by the least sound. Cross your hands humbly on your breast, and lower your eyelids”

Lautréamont, “Maldoror”, tr. P. Knight (London: Penguin Classics, 1978)

Qui la puntata.

Tracklist

Beatriz Ferreyra – Senderos abismales (parziale – iniziale)

SND – 00039 D.6

Lucio Battisti – Straniero

Not Waving & Romance – Tears Og Gold

SSIEGE – Regina

Vladislav Delay – Wallfacer

Rat Heart Ensemble – R U Well?

Christoph De Babalon – Mares

Loraine James – Change

Michel Banabila – Cassette Loops KH042 Mix

Steve Birchall – Music Of The Spheres

Valerio Tricoli – Metaprogramming From Within The Eye Of The Storm (parziale – finale)