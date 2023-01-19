Stoned Jesus: il video di “Thoughts And Prayers”
Every morning there’s a ritual
There’s a routine
When you’re reading all the news
In the world from the screen
For a second sense of powerlessness
Fills you up
People suffer, people die
And this will never stop
But as years go by you learned
To stay under control
So you’re lying in your bed
Going numb from it all
In gardens of stone
We die alone
Waiting for someone
To guide us back home
But nobody’s there
And nobody cares
Our only answer is still
Thoughts and Prayers
Ages spent just waiting
For the justice from the cloud
Hoping for the higher forces
To sort it all out
Since technology and science
For you don’t make sense
Hollow empathy’s now
The only way of defence
In gardens of stone
We die alone
Waiting for someone
To guide us back home
But nobody’s there
And nobody cares
Our only answer is still
Thoughts and Prayers
In gardens of stone
We die alone
Waiting for someone
To guide us back home
Nobody’s there
Nobody cares
Our only answer is still
Thoughts and Prayers
Thoughts and Prayers
I tre ucraini Stoned Jesus, in giro dal 2009, sono diventati uno dei gruppi più conosciuti dello scenario doom, stoner e psych. Hanno appena pubblicato il video del pezzo blues atmosferico (così lo descrive l’ufficio stampa) “Thoughts And Prayers”, che sarà sul loro nuovo album Father Light, in uscita per Season Of Mist il 3 marzo 2023 (il gemello Mother Night è previsto per il 2024). Siamo dunque alla terza anticipazione dopo “Porcelain” e “CON”.
Tracklist
01. Father Light
02. Season Of The Witch
03. Thought And Prayers
04. Porcelain
05. CON
06. Get What You Deserve