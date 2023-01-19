Stoned Jesus: il video di “Thoughts And Prayers”

Every morning there’s a ritual

There’s a routine

When you’re reading all the news

In the world from the screen

For a second sense of powerlessness

Fills you up

People suffer, people die

And this will never stop

But as years go by you learned

To stay under control

So you’re lying in your bed

Going numb from it all

In gardens of stone

We die alone

Waiting for someone

To guide us back home

But nobody’s there

And nobody cares

Our only answer is still

Thoughts and Prayers

Ages spent just waiting

For the justice from the cloud

Hoping for the higher forces

To sort it all out

Since technology and science

For you don’t make sense

Hollow empathy’s now

The only way of defence

In gardens of stone

We die alone

Waiting for someone

To guide us back home

But nobody’s there

And nobody cares

Our only answer is still

Thoughts and Prayers

In gardens of stone

We die alone

Waiting for someone

To guide us back home

Nobody’s there

Nobody cares

Our only answer is still

Thoughts and Prayers

Thoughts and Prayers

I tre ucraini Stoned Jesus, in giro dal 2009, sono diventati uno dei gruppi più conosciuti dello scenario doom, stoner e psych. Hanno appena pubblicato il video del pezzo blues atmosferico (così lo descrive l’ufficio stampa) “Thoughts And Prayers”, che sarà sul loro nuovo album Father Light, in uscita per Season Of Mist il 3 marzo 2023 (il gemello Mother Night è previsto per il 2024). Siamo dunque alla terza anticipazione dopo “Porcelain” e “CON”.

Tracklist

01. Father Light

02. Season Of The Witch

03. Thought And Prayers

04. Porcelain

05. CON

06. Get What You Deserve