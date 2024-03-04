Solaris #49 w/ Yaprak Kirdok
Qui la puntata.
VenusBeast aka Toprak Basgit aka Yaprak Kirdok è un’artista visiva/printmaker e vinyl dj di Istanbul con base a Cagliari. È cantante dei Gentilesky, un gruppo post punk/new wave/garage punk e suona il synth nei Death To Acid, un gruppo post punk/dark wave, entrambi cagliaritani.
Tracklist
Depeche Mode – The Great Outdoors
Black Marble – Ceiling
Central Unit – Detective Fred
Total Control – The Hammer
Low Life – Dream Machine (Total Control remix)
The Communards – So Cold The Night
Dusty Idols – Bicornus Luna
Boy Harsher – Send Me a Vision
Blitz – Teletron
PIL – Death Disco
TR/ST – The Last Dregs
John Maus – Blowing In The Mind
Butthole Surfers – Hurdy Gurdy Man
Nation of Language – Spare Me The Decision
Tangerine Dream – Katja
Dirty Beaches – Hotel