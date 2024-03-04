Solaris #49 w/ Yaprak Kirdok

Qui la puntata.

VenusBeast aka Toprak Basgit aka Yaprak Kirdok è un’artista visiva/printmaker e vinyl dj di Istanbul con base a Cagliari. È cantante dei Gentilesky, un gruppo post punk/new wave/garage punk e suona il synth nei Death To Acid, un gruppo post punk/dark wave, entrambi cagliaritani.

Tracklist

Depeche Mode – The Great Outdoors

Black Marble – Ceiling

Central Unit – Detective Fred

Total Control – The Hammer

Low Life – Dream Machine (Total Control remix)

The Communards – So Cold The Night

Dusty Idols – Bicornus Luna

Boy Harsher – Send Me a Vision

Blitz – Teletron

PIL – Death Disco

TR/ST – The Last Dregs

John Maus – Blowing In The Mind

Butthole Surfers – Hurdy Gurdy Man

Nation of Language – Spare Me The Decision

Tangerine Dream – Katja

Dirty Beaches – Hotel