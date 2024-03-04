Poptones 176 – 177 – 178
In occasione della puntata di Poptones n. 176 Gabriele Savioli ospita in studio i Bebaloncar per parlare del loro secondo album, uscito lo scorso 2 febbraio, Diary Of A Lost Girl. La puntata contiene anche una piccola esibizione dal vivo della band, aggiungendo quindi un capitolo alle saviorecords sessions. La 177, invece, è interamente dedicata alla memoria di Shelley Ganz, fondatore degli Unclaimed, fra i principali esponenti del garage revival dei primi anni ’80, recentemente scomparso. Ospiti in studio Riccardo Frabetti e Federico Ferrari. La n. 178, infine, presenta novità discografiche e ristampe in ambito garage, power pop e psych rock.
Playlist 176
BEBALONCAR – End of the day
BEBALONCAT – Talkin’ with Jesus
THE BOHEMIANS – Feelin’ so Betty
BEBALONCAR – She’s so good
BEBALONCAR – Backwater road (live)
BEBALONCAR – You and me (live)
BEBALONCAR – I don’t let you go (live)
BEBALONCAR – Moody life
BEBALONCAR – Naivety
Playlist 177
THE UNCLAIMED – Lost trails
THE SYNDICATE OF SOUND – Get outta my life
THE SYNDICATE OF SOUND – Little girl
THE COUNT V – Teeny bopper, teeny bopper
THE UNCLAIMED – Run from home
ATTILA AND THE HUNS – It’s raining now
ATTILA AND THE HUNS – Haunted
THE UNCLAIMED – The heart never forgets
Playlist 178
THE MOSQUITOS – I’m so ashamed
THE FUZZTONES – She told me lies (live)
THE THREE O’CLOCK – In my own time
STRANGERS IN A STRANGE LAND – World in action
SKINSHAPE – Zanzibat
THE GARMENT DISTRICT – The island of stability
THE HURRICANES – Going home
SOMERSDALE – Good enough
CIVIC – New Vietnam
THE SCANERS – Zero gravity
THE TREASURES OF MEXICO – Days with “y” in
DAIISTAR – Speed Jesus
GOAT – Under no nation – (live)