Poptones 176 – 177 – 178

In occasione della puntata di Poptones n. 176 Gabriele Savioli ospita in studio i Bebaloncar per parlare del loro secondo album, uscito lo scorso 2 febbraio, Diary Of A Lost Girl. La puntata contiene anche una piccola esibizione dal vivo della band, aggiungendo quindi un capitolo alle saviorecords sessions. La 177, invece, è interamente dedicata alla memoria di Shelley Ganz, fondatore degli Unclaimed, fra i principali esponenti del garage revival dei primi anni ’80, recentemente scomparso. Ospiti in studio Riccardo Frabetti e Federico Ferrari. La n. 178, infine, presenta novità discografiche e ristampe in ambito garage, power pop e psych rock.

Playlist 176

BEBALONCAR – End of the day

BEBALONCAT – Talkin’ with Jesus

THE BOHEMIANS – Feelin’ so Betty

BEBALONCAR – She’s so good

BEBALONCAR – Backwater road (live)

BEBALONCAR – You and me (live)

BEBALONCAR – I don’t let you go (live)

BEBALONCAR – Moody life

BEBALONCAR – Naivety

Playlist 177

THE UNCLAIMED – Lost trails

THE SYNDICATE OF SOUND – Get outta my life

THE SYNDICATE OF SOUND – Little girl

THE COUNT V – Teeny bopper, teeny bopper

THE UNCLAIMED – Run from home

ATTILA AND THE HUNS – It’s raining now

ATTILA AND THE HUNS – Haunted

THE UNCLAIMED – The heart never forgets

Playlist 178

THE MOSQUITOS – I’m so ashamed

THE FUZZTONES – She told me lies (live)

THE THREE O’CLOCK – In my own time

STRANGERS IN A STRANGE LAND – World in action

SKINSHAPE – Zanzibat

THE GARMENT DISTRICT – The island of stability

THE HURRICANES – Going home

SOMERSDALE – Good enough

CIVIC – New Vietnam

THE SCANERS – Zero gravity

THE TREASURES OF MEXICO – Days with “y” in

DAIISTAR – Speed Jesus

GOAT – Under no nation – (live)

About Poptones