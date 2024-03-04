Area Contaminata 166 – 167 – 168

L’episodio #166 di Area Contaminata si sviluppa su sonorità ambient techno, attraverso una selezione di ristampe di classici del genere ed un paio di novità, mentre atmosfere rilassate e sognanti, tra slowcore, psychedelia, shoegaze e dream pop, segnano la #167. Infine i bassi profondi della #168, con suoni cupi tra dub, industrial e techno.

Tracklist 166

Plastikman – Gak

F.U.S.E. – Uva

Speedy J – Fill 14

Photek – 124

Orbital, David Holmes and DJ Helen featuring Mike Garry – Tonight in Belfast

Donato Dozzy – Franca

Voices From The Lake – Circe + S.T. (VFTL Rework)

Tracklist 167

Codeine – Atmosphere

The American Analog Set – It’s All About Us (single version)

The Telescopes – We Carry Along

Bebaloncar – You And Me

James Jonathan Clancy – I Want You

Roy Montgomery & Friends – Broken Heart Surgery

Static Cleaner Lost Reward – Stones On The Beach

Troth – Kind Of Cure

Slab – Fade Into You

Michael Smith & Andrew Weatherall – Estuary Embers

Tracklist 168

Lussuria – Laughter At The Heights

SabaSaba – False Speech

Paul St. Hilaire – Three And A Half

The Bug – Buried (Your Life Is Short)

Kevin Richard Martin – Camden Crawling

Andy Stott – Love (Version)

Youth meets Radical Dance Faction – Music For Lifts

Scanner– Circumstances, Records, Rememberings

Tradecraft – Black Mist

About Area Contaminata