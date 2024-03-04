Area Contaminata 166 – 167 – 168
L’episodio #166 di Area Contaminata si sviluppa su sonorità ambient techno, attraverso una selezione di ristampe di classici del genere ed un paio di novità, mentre atmosfere rilassate e sognanti, tra slowcore, psychedelia, shoegaze e dream pop, segnano la #167. Infine i bassi profondi della #168, con suoni cupi tra dub, industrial e techno.
Tracklist 166
Plastikman – Gak
F.U.S.E. – Uva
Speedy J – Fill 14
Photek – 124
Orbital, David Holmes and DJ Helen featuring Mike Garry – Tonight in Belfast
Donato Dozzy – Franca
Voices From The Lake – Circe + S.T. (VFTL Rework)
Tracklist 167
Codeine – Atmosphere
The American Analog Set – It’s All About Us (single version)
The Telescopes – We Carry Along
Bebaloncar – You And Me
James Jonathan Clancy – I Want You
Roy Montgomery & Friends – Broken Heart Surgery
Static Cleaner Lost Reward – Stones On The Beach
Troth – Kind Of Cure
Slab – Fade Into You
Michael Smith & Andrew Weatherall – Estuary Embers
Tracklist 168
Lussuria – Laughter At The Heights
SabaSaba – False Speech
Paul St. Hilaire – Three And A Half
The Bug – Buried (Your Life Is Short)
Kevin Richard Martin – Camden Crawling
Andy Stott – Love (Version)
Youth meets Radical Dance Faction – Music For Lifts
Scanner– Circumstances, Records, Rememberings
Tradecraft – Black Mist