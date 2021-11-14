Poptones #86 (novembre 1981: Clash, Damned, Dead Kenedys, Ultravox, New Order…)
Nella nuova puntata di Poptones, la n. 86, Gabriele Savioli ci offre una selezione delle migliori uscite di Novembre 1981.
Playlist
The Clash – This Is Radio Clash
The Business – Harry May
Dead Kennedys – Kepone Factory
Black Flag – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Agent Orange – The Last Goodbye
The Damned – Citadel
The Stray Cats – Lonely Summer Nights
Dexys Midnight Runners – Liars A To E
The Sound – Winning
Ultravox – The Voice
Soft Cell – Bedsitter
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – She’s Leaving
New Order – Dreams Never End
The Stranglers – Golden Brown