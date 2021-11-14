Poptones #86 (novembre 1981: Clash, Damned, Dead Kenedys, Ultravox, New Order…)

Nella nuova puntata di Poptones, la n. 86, Gabriele Savioli ci offre una selezione delle migliori uscite di Novembre 1981.

Playlist

The Clash – This Is Radio Clash

The Business – Harry May

Dead Kennedys – Kepone Factory

Black Flag – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Agent Orange – The Last Goodbye

The Damned – Citadel

The Stray Cats – Lonely Summer Nights

Dexys Midnight Runners – Liars A To E

The Sound – Winning

Ultravox – The Voice

Soft Cell – Bedsitter

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – She’s Leaving

New Order – Dreams Never End

The Stranglers – Golden Brown

