Poptones #162

Puntata dalle sfumature autunnali la n. 162 di Poptones a cura di Gabriele Savioli. Atmosfere folk psichedeliche si fondono con suoni West Coast a tinte pop.

Playlist

THE CORAL – Looking for a friend

THE CORAL – Leave this town

JAMES REDMOND – Child of the ocean

PEARL & THE OYSTERS – Firefly

WOODS – Sip of happiness

PALEHOUND – Eye of the bat

STAR COLLECTOR – Halfway home

TEENAGE FANCLUB – Self-sedation

THE SOUND OF POP ART – From the Beatles to the bomb

GRINGO STAR – Told me once before

SAM BURTON – A place to stay

THE RAIN PARADE – Last rays of the dying sund

THE NIGHT BEATS – Nightmare

KASSI VALAZZA – Long way from home (I’ll ride you down)

About Poptones