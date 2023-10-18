Poptones #162
Puntata dalle sfumature autunnali la n. 162 di Poptones a cura di Gabriele Savioli. Atmosfere folk psichedeliche si fondono con suoni West Coast a tinte pop.
Playlist
THE CORAL – Looking for a friend
THE CORAL – Leave this town
JAMES REDMOND – Child of the ocean
PEARL & THE OYSTERS – Firefly
WOODS – Sip of happiness
PALEHOUND – Eye of the bat
STAR COLLECTOR – Halfway home
TEENAGE FANCLUB – Self-sedation
THE SOUND OF POP ART – From the Beatles to the bomb
GRINGO STAR – Told me once before
SAM BURTON – A place to stay
THE RAIN PARADE – Last rays of the dying sund
THE NIGHT BEATS – Nightmare
KASSI VALAZZA – Long way from home (I’ll ride you down)