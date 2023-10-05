Poptones #160

Nella puntata n. 160 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli propone una serie di uscite recenti ad opera di band ed artisti già affermati, alcune particolari collaborazioni e diversi graditi ritorni.

Playlist

DEXYS – It’s alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL – No one knows we’re dancing

MILES KANE – Troubled son

GAZ COOMBES – Dance on

BLUR – The narcissist

THE BOO RADLEYS – Seeker

SUSANNA HOFFS – Black coffee in bed

GALEN & PAUL – Room at the top

MICK HARVEY & AMANDA ACEVEDO – She won’t

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD – Car chase

THE 3 CLUBMEN – Look at those stars

