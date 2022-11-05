Poptones #122

Puntata n. 122 di Poptones, in cui Gabriele Savioli focalizza l’attenzione sul Club Dog: una comunità freak che nel triennio 1990-1992 organizzava ogni mercoledì sera serate ad alto tasso di acidità presso lo storico pub del Nord di Londra “Sir George Robey”.

Playlist

THE OUTSKIRTS OF INFINITY – Burning down

DR. BROWN – We dance in circles

SUN DIAL – Exploding in your mind

STROBE – Infinity eye

DEAD FLOWERS – Chocolate staircase

MILK – Surgery

JACOB’S MOUSE – Company news

DR. PHIBES & THE HOUSE OF WAX EQUATIONS – Mr. Phantasy

OMNIA OPERA – The brighter the sun

ATOM SEED – Bitchin’

GALLON DRUNK – You, the night … and the music

