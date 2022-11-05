Poptones #122
Puntata n. 122 di Poptones, in cui Gabriele Savioli focalizza l’attenzione sul Club Dog: una comunità freak che nel triennio 1990-1992 organizzava ogni mercoledì sera serate ad alto tasso di acidità presso lo storico pub del Nord di Londra “Sir George Robey”.
Playlist
THE OUTSKIRTS OF INFINITY – Burning down
DR. BROWN – We dance in circles
SUN DIAL – Exploding in your mind
STROBE – Infinity eye
DEAD FLOWERS – Chocolate staircase
MILK – Surgery
JACOB’S MOUSE – Company news
DR. PHIBES & THE HOUSE OF WAX EQUATIONS – Mr. Phantasy
OMNIA OPERA – The brighter the sun
ATOM SEED – Bitchin’
GALLON DRUNK – You, the night … and the music