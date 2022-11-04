Brown Sugar – S13E05 31.10.2022

Se per Halloween non siete riuscit* a saziare la vostra voglia di dolci, Brown Sugar con questa quinta puntata vi regalerà un po’ di bassi gommosi, flow filato e soul power.

Playlist

Pj Morton – The better bedenediction pt2

Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, Conway the Machine – Slap

Westside Gunn, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Ghostface Killa – Science Class

Che Noir – Therapy Session

Armani Caesar – Meth&Mary

Duckwrth, Syd – Ce Soir

Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Legacy

DJ Muggs, Jay Worthy – 95

Moka Only &MF Doom – More Soup

L’Impératrice, Rejjie Snow – Everything Eventually Ends

MAVI – Doves

NxWorries H.E.R. – Where I Go