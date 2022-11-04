Brown Sugar – S13E05 31.10.2022
Se per Halloween non siete riuscit* a saziare la vostra voglia di dolci, Brown Sugar con questa quinta puntata vi regalerà un po’ di bassi gommosi, flow filato e soul power.
Playlist
Pj Morton – The better bedenediction pt2
Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, Conway the Machine – Slap
Westside Gunn, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Ghostface Killa – Science Class
Che Noir – Therapy Session
Armani Caesar – Meth&Mary
Duckwrth, Syd – Ce Soir
Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Legacy
DJ Muggs, Jay Worthy – 95
Moka Only &MF Doom – More Soup
L’Impératrice, Rejjie Snow – Everything Eventually Ends
MAVI – Doves
NxWorries H.E.R. – Where I Go
Brown Sugar
Brown Sugar è un programma dedicato a rap, neo soul, R&B, funk, in onda tutti i lunedì dalle 18 alle 19 su Radio Città Fujiko