Pangea 259

Listen on Mixcloud

Tracklist

CLARISSA CONNELLY, Life Of The Forbidden, World Of Work (Warp Records)
STIAN WESTERHUS & MAJA S. K. RATKJE, Verona, All Losses Are Restored (Crispin Glover Records)
HANNO LEICHTMANN, Sunset, Outerlands (Discrepant)
MOOR MOTHER, ALL THE MONEY (ft. Alya Al Sultani), The Great Bailout (Anti-)
AVALANCHE KAITO, Tanvusse, Talitakum (Glitterbeat)
METRONOMY, Nice Town (ft. Pan Amsterdam), Nice Town (Ninja Tune)
AYJAY NILS, BANG BANG BANG BANG, Microdosing EP (Mille Plateaux)
SOFT-BODIED HUMANS, Bass Symphony Take 1 (Blue Tapes)
KIM GORDON, The Believers, The Collective (Matador)
潘PAN, Plastic Cyborg, Ghosts (Transgressive Records)
HEAVEE, Unlock!, Unleash (Hyperdub)
IMAGINARY PART, Heather, Mhealt/Heather (Museek)
BANKERT, wowee, ol05 (self-release)
WELTFRIED, Autokorrektur 2, WELTFRIED ⇔ GENERAL MAGIC – Die Autokorrektur Treibt Mich Noch In Den Warenkorb (generate and test)
SCANNER, Odalisk Broadcast, The Phenol Tapes (Alltagsmusik)
CAN, Paris 73 Zwei, Live in Paris 1973 (Spoon)
INGRID SCHMOLINER, MNEEM (excerpt), MNEEM (Ventil Records)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

