Pangea 259

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

CLARISSA CONNELLY, Life Of The Forbidden, World Of Work (Warp Records)

STIAN WESTERHUS & MAJA S. K. RATKJE, Verona, All Losses Are Restored (Crispin Glover Records)

HANNO LEICHTMANN, Sunset, Outerlands (Discrepant)

MOOR MOTHER, ALL THE MONEY (ft. Alya Al Sultani), The Great Bailout (Anti-)

AVALANCHE KAITO, Tanvusse, Talitakum (Glitterbeat)

METRONOMY, Nice Town (ft. Pan Amsterdam), Nice Town (Ninja Tune)

AYJAY NILS, BANG BANG BANG BANG, Microdosing EP (Mille Plateaux)

SOFT-BODIED HUMANS, Bass Symphony Take 1 (Blue Tapes)

KIM GORDON, The Believers, The Collective (Matador)

潘PAN, Plastic Cyborg, Ghosts (Transgressive Records)

HEAVEE, Unlock!, Unleash (Hyperdub)

IMAGINARY PART, Heather, Mhealt/Heather (Museek)

BANKERT, wowee, ol05 (self-release)

WELTFRIED, Autokorrektur 2, WELTFRIED ⇔ GENERAL MAGIC – Die Autokorrektur Treibt Mich Noch In Den Warenkorb (generate and test)

SCANNER, Odalisk Broadcast, The Phenol Tapes (Alltagsmusik)

CAN, Paris 73 Zwei, Live in Paris 1973 (Spoon)

INGRID SCHMOLINER, MNEEM (excerpt), MNEEM (Ventil Records)