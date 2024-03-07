Pangea 258

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

CORO DELLA PICCOLA FAMIGLIA DELL’ANNUNZIATA, Vir Celse Forma Fulgida, tratto da Suoni sacri – Musica devozionale, a cura di Massimo Carozzi e Agnese Cornelio (Camera Libera)

PLASMAN, Neon Plant, Variable Mira (51 Beats)

KELPE, Only 92, LP10 (Kit Records)

JOHN GLACIER, Nevasure, Like A Ribbon (Young)

POST NEO, Ganz Schön Was Los, Alles Immer Wieder (Monika Enterprise)

MICHAEL VINCENT WALLER, Bounding (Levon Vincent Remix), Moments Remixes (play loud! Productions)

ABYSSY, Quantum, Extra Meta (New Interplanetary Melodies)

FAT DOG, All The Same (Mandy, Indiana Remix) (Domino)

MACHINEDRUM, ZOOM (feat. Tinashe), 3FOR82 (Ninja Tune)

JLIN, Auset, Akoma (Planet Mu)

MICHAEL VINCENT WALLER, Love Valentine (Lex Luger Remix), Moments Remixes (play loud! Productions)

VEGYN, A Dream Goes On Forever (feat. John Glacier), The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions (PLZ Make It Ruins)

MUQATA’A, Watar Al Wiswas, La Lisana Lah (Souk Records / Discrepant)

SERGIO SORRENTINO LUCA SIGURTA’, Kilik, Sosia (Suoni Possibili)

KEE AVIL, Felt, Spine (Constellation)

CATHERINE GRAINDORGE, Joan, Songs for the Dead (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

ROTEM GEFFEN, Ich Vermisse Dich, The Night is the Night (Thanatosis Produktion)

DAVID GRUBBS & LIAM KEENAN, Fallowfield, Your Music Encountered in a Dream (Room40)

GIANMARIA APRILE, SIDE A (A I + A II), Losing your bearings in the middle of the day (Torto Editions)