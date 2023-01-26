Pangea 236

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

ZEA ET XAVIER CHARLES, It’s Quiet, It’s Quiet (Makkum Records/Protagoniste)

MAURIZIO ABATE, Rivelazione d’inverno, semi mondi (EEEE)

REFREE, La Radio en la cocina, el espacio entre (tak:til/Glitterbeat)

GNAWA MUSIC OF MARRAKESH, Chabako, Night Spirit Masters (Zehra)

SIMON SHAHEEN, Ibnil Balad, The Music Of Mohamed Abdel Wahab (Zehra)

SANTA MUERTE, Coahuiltecan, Eslabón EP (Hyperdub)

OVERMONO, Is U, Good Lies (XL Recordings)

FLOATING POINTS, Problems, Someone Close (Ninja Tune)

PVA, Bunker, BLUSH (Ninja Tune)

SPEEDY J, De-Orbit, V. A. – Artificial Intelligence (Warp Records)

AUTECHRE, Crystel, V. A. – Artificial Intelligence (Warp Records)

RICHARD ORTON, Astrorum Conscius (Extract), Hemlock Stone (Persistence of Sound)

RICHARD PINHAS / MERZBOW, PostCODA, CODA (Bam Balam Records)

BEAT HAPPENING, Other Side, Black Candy (Domino)

SILVER MOTH, Mother Tongue, Black Bay (Bella Union)

BRIAN HARNETTY, Well Cats Now We Change Our Tune, Words and Silences (Letterpress)

IL RADIOAMATORE, Above the seas, The Fall of Europe (Eiga)